PARIS The dispute between French pilots and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) management over the launch of its low-cost airline is dangerous for the company and the parties should be able to solve it, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.

"Management has made a certain number of new proposals. The conditions seem to me to be in place for a convergence of the positions of the parties," Valls said on Europe 1 radio.

"There is no sense in the strike. French people do not understand it. It represents a real danger for the company."

Valls spoke as a strike entered its ninth day. The dispute is mainly over the labour conditions involved in the launch of Air France-KLM's low-cost airline Transavia, which pilots fear will erode their own pay and conditions.

