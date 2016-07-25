PARIS Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) expects a 35 percent strike rate among cabin crew at its French unit for Wednesday, the airline company said on Monday.

The company expects the strike rate to be around 40 percent on long-haul activities and around 25 percent on short-haul activities.

It said that it expected that more than 90 percent of its long-haul flights and about 70 percent of its short- and medium-haul flights will be maintained, albeit with a reduced number of passengers for some flights.

The strike was called by two of the airline's three unions representing flight attendants, SNPNC-FO and UNSA-PNC, for a period from July 27 to Aug. 2, Air France said.

