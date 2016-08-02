Passengers stand at an Air France desk in Nice Cote D'Azur International airport on the first day of a strike by Air France stewards, in Nice, France, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

PARIS A week-long strike by cabin crew at Air France would cost the airline about 90 million euros (74.91 million pounds), Air France CEO Frederic Cagey told France Info radio on Tuesday.

Two of the airline's cabin crew unions called the strike, which started on Wednesday after talks on renewing a collective labour agreement broke down.

Parent group Air France-KLM said last week that a pilots' strike in June had cost it around 40 million euros.

The airline said on Monday that about 10 percent of its flights would be cancelled on Tuesday, the last day of the strike, but no international long-haul flights would be cancelled. Normal traffic was due to resume on Wednesday.

Later on Tuesday, Air France said it had written to unions offering to resume talks later in August. It also said it was ready to maintain the current labour agreement until February to give everyone more time to reach a new deal.

