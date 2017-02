An employee works on an Airbus A380 plane inside the Air France KLM maintenance hangar at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS The two main Air France pilot unions, SNPL and Spaf, have called off a strike planned for June 24 to June 27, union officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The proposal to strike had followed earlier walk outs between June 11 and 14 to protest against productivity measures, including lower bonuses for night work.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Tim Hepher)