PARIS Airbus' EAD.PA sales chief expects to win orders from a major Japanese airline at some point in the future, he told the Paris Airshow on Thursday.

"It is just a matter of time before Japan Airlines (9201.T) or All Nippon Airways (9202.T) fly Airbus wide-body aircraft," John Leahy told a news conference at the show.

