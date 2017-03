PARIS Ryanair said on Tuesday that it will finalise an order for 175 Boeing 737-800 aircraft worth around $16 billion (10 billion pounds) at list prices at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

The Irish budget airline made a provisional order in March for the aircraft, which would help it continue its domination of the European low-cost airline market.

