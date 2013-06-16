David Hess, president of Pratt and Whitney, speaks to his employees at a rally to call to attention upcoming defense budget cuts in West Palm Beach, Florida August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

PARIS Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) President David Hess said on Sunday he expects its order book for commercial aircraft engines to rise "substantially" during the Paris air show, which begins Monday.

"Our backlog is going to go up at this show substantially," Hess said in an interview with Reuters. The order book stands at 3,500 engines currently, with about 2,500 firm orders.

The bulk of the orders are for the Airbus EAD.PA A320neo family aircraft, where Pratt competes with CFM International's LEAP engine, which is standard on the Boeing (BA.N) 737MAX.

The orders also include Bombardier's (BBDb.TO) CSeries jet, due to make its first flight during the final week of June, the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, Russia's Irkut MC-21 narrowbody jet and Embraer (EMBR3.SA) jets.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; editing by Jason Neely)