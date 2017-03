A woman checks in at a Skymark Airlines desk at Haneda airport in Tokyo in this January 17, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

PARIS Japan's SkyMark Airlines 9204.T has signed an agreement to buy at least four Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft, the company said at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

This makes it the first Japanese airline to commit to the latest upgraded variant of Boeing's 737 family of short-range aircraft.

The airline and Boeing said that they planned to firm up the order in the coming months.

The Tokyo-based airline has a fleet of 30 737-800 aircraft and will take five more in the next year. It has not said when it will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft.

