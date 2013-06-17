The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

PARIS British travel firm TUI Travel TT.L confirmed an order for 60 of Boeing's 737MAX jets at the Paris Airshow on Monday, with an option to buy a further 90 more of the fuel-efficient aircraft.

TUI Travel, which operates Britain's Thomson Airways, said in May that the initial deal for 60 planes, powered by CFM International's LEAP-1B engines, had been secured at a "significant discount to the list price" of $6.09 billion (3.87 billion pounds).

The engines are worth $1.56 billion at list prices.

The world's largest tour operator expects the jets to be delivered between January 2018 and March 2023.

The 737MAX is the latest narrow-body plane by Boeing and competes with the A320neo made by European rival Airbus EAD.PA.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Regan)