FRANKFURT Shares in Air Berlin (AB1.DE) jumped last week after founder and CEO Joachim Hunold said he was stepping down, prompting optimism that a fresh pair of hands will be able to lead the loss-making company through a restructuring.

"I have the intention of changing things," designated interim Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told Reuters last week. "I want to pull all the strings together."

Analysts have warned, however, that a new captain in the cockpit, route cuts and minimal fleet reductions will not be enough to bring Air Berlin back to profitability next year, with its mishmash of routes service business, low-cost and tourist markets.

Air Berlin shares have dropped 35 percent since the start of the year, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Travel & leisure .SXTP by 16 percent and cutting the company's market value to 217 million euros.

The following is a summary of options open to Mehdorn, who took tough steps to increase profits at Deutsche Bahn during his tenure at the state-controlled rail operator, to bring Germany's second-largest airline back into the black.

SELLING PLANES

Between 2006 and 2009, Air Berlin made acquisitions worth about 500 million euros and ordered dozens of planes as Hunold strove to super-size the carrier.

The group said last week it would cut its fleet by eight aircraft, viewed by some analysts as an insufficient reduction.

The problem is Air Berlin already leases 134 of its 168 aircraft, meaning it doesn't have many assets to sell outright.

BHF Bank analyst Nils Machemehl said he sees an opportunity in the 55 Boeing (BA.N) 737 aircraft and 15 Boeing Dreamliners the company has on order.

"In our opinion, Air Berlin has good chances of asking for a deferral of Boeing 737 deliveries without penalties. In return, the airline could partly waive its compensation claims in connection with the delay of the Dreamliner," he said.

Another option could be for the group to exploit the long waiting list for the much-delayed Dreamliners by selling them on once received.

CAPITAL INCREASE

Air Berlin's net debt rose 26 percent in the first six months of 2011 as the company financed new aircraft, cutting the proportion of equity used to finance its assets to a very low 12 percent and prompting alarm.

"The falling equity level is a clear warning signal for investors," DZ Bank analyst Robert Czerwensky said after the group posted results last week.

Credit Suisse said in a note it believes the group will need to tap investors for more money.

"The company has a 130 million euro bond due to mature in April 2012 and with June 2011 cash of 435 million representing only 10 percent of our 2011 revenue estimate, will need to raise additional capital," the analysts wrote.

TAKEOVER

The German airline may come into the crosshairs of other European carriers. One possible predator could be International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), formed from the merger of British Airways and Iberia.

"With Air Berlin's entry into the oneworld alliance next year, strategically this would make good sense structurally for the struggling German airline," Saj Ahmad at aviation consultancy FBE Aerospace said.

A former aviation consultant who did not wish to be named said Middle East airlines such as Etihad or Qatar Airways could also be interested in Air Berlin, although management should first concentrate on streamlining the business.

"I can imagine an investor saying, 'before we buy you, first you have to do your homework'," he said.

Air Berlin's biggest single shareholder is ESAS Holding, controlled by Turkey's Sabanci family, which owns 16.5 percent of the shares. London-listed TUI Travel TT.L, majority-owned by TUI AG (TUIGn.DE), owns almost 7 percent, while 63 percent of the company's shares are freely traded.