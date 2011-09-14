COLOGNE, Germany Germany's Air Berlin (AB1.DE) is aiming to maintain the number of flights it offers to tourist destinations next summer, even as it slashes seats to trim costs and return to profitability.

"Tourism is an important part of Air Berlin," tourism sales director Detlef Altmann said at a travel conference in Cologne on Wednesday.

"We will trim one or more routes, but essentially we plan on having a stable programme compared with this summer."

Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said last month it was cutting 1 million seats from its network in a bid to return to annual profit for the first time since 2007.

Detlef said that while the airline was reducing flights to Malaga, it would still fly passengers there via Palma.

Altmann warned, however, that with 500,000 seats expected to come on the market next year in Germany, prices and margins could come under further pressure.

"Air Berlin will certainly not be bringing any more capacity to the market next year," he said.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Hulmes)