DUBLIN Engineers inspecting Airbus A380 aircraft for wings cracks have found similar flaws on at least one aircraft, industry sources said Tuesday.

European safety authorities ordered urgent inspections on just under a third of the superjumbo fleet last week after two types of cracks were discovered on the same type of bracket inside the wings of the world's largest jetliner.

Airbus and airlines are bracing for more disclosures.

Cracks have been found inside the 9,100-square-foot wing of at least one of the superjumbos examined under last week's directive, industry sources said.

Airbus and safety authorities are stressing the 525-seat airplane is safe to fly as engineers check wings for more of the tiny cracks which came to light during repairs to a Qantas aircraft damaged in an engine blowout in November 2010.

The checks affect some 20 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines, Dubai's Emirates and Air France, making up just under a third of the current A380 fleet.

Airlines have until Friday to complete a first phase of tests after which Airbus or European safety authorities are expected to give an update on any new findings.

Airbus, which insists the superjumbo is safe to fly, declined to comment on any interim results while airlines carry out checks under the timetable established by regulators.

But a spokesman said recent events showed the industry's process of continuous evaluation, designed to catch and repair any faults before they become a hazard, was working smoothly.

"We have clear evidence that the airworthiness process is working," a spokesman for the EADS subsidiary said.

