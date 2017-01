An Airbus A350-900 aircraft performs a flight pass during the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Chong

TOULOUSE, France Airbus has delivered four A350-900 aircraft this month, bringing the total so far this year to 34, and may deliver a further aircraft later on Thursday, a company official told Reuters.

The tally of deliveries is being closely watched as Airbus seeks to reach a target of more than 50 A350 deliveries for 2016, following delays due to shortages of cabin equipment.

The delivery update emerged as the European planemaker carried out the maiden flight of the larger A350-1000.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)