TOULOUSE, France Airbus may study a possible stretched version of the A350-1000, its largest twin-engined jet design, but will not rush into a decision, its sales chief said on Monday.

The European planemaker has not ruled out boosting the capacity of its 350-seat A350-1000 to counter Boeing's revamped 406-seat 777X aircraft.

Sales chief John Leahy said Airbus did not need to rush out a so-called A350-1100 or -1200 model to compete with the 777X, which was launched by its rival last year, but added, "There is plenty of time to study A350 stretched versions in the future".

He was speaking at an annual Airbus news conference.

Leahy said earlier that Airbus may eventually look at adjusting the 270-seat A350-800 by adding a couple of seat rows in order to better compete with the Boeing 787-9. However, this was not an immediate priority as it focuses on other models.

Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said a re-engining of the A330 was not the leading option for the wide-body jet.

