The logo of an Airbus A350-1000 is pictured on a scale model during its maiden flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, Southwestern France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

TOULOUSE, France A senior Airbus executive on Thursday said the planemaker continues to scrutinise its cabin suppliers and singled out France's Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA), which said this week it was on a path to recovery following a crisis at its factories.

Airbus programmes chief Didier Evrard also stressed the planemaker was working hard to achieve a target of 50 A350-900 deliveries for this year. Year-to-date deliveries are poised to reach 35 by the end of Thursday, having been delayed by shortages of cabin parts including toilets supplied by Zodiac.

Asked about the progress displayed by cabin and other suppliers for the A350 family, Airbus' Head of Programmes executive Evrard told Reuters: "It has improved, but it is not where it should be and we are watching them very carefully.

"We have a lot of people on the cabin suppliers and particularly Zodiac. It is still a problem at this point in time. It is getting better though."

Speaking by the runway in Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, minutes after the maiden take-off of a larger member of the A350 family - the A350-1000 plane - Evrard reaffirmed a target to lift combined A350 output to 10 a month in 2018.

He declined to comment on interim production or delivery targets for 2017.

Deliveries of the smaller A320neo have also been disrupted by late engines from Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N), leaving semi-finished jets scattered around the airport in Toulouse.

"We will progressively equip them with engines. The engines are now flowing: not at the pace we would have planned a year ago, but they are flowing and you will see a lot of deliveries until the end of the year," Evrard said.

He declined to give a specific target for A320neo deliveries. Airbus has said it will meet a recently upgraded target of 670 total plane deliveries by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)