PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Monday it had appointed a new head of its troubled A400M airlifter project as well as a deputy leader of its broader military aircraft business, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Michael Menking, a former supplier to the International Space Station who currently runs earth observation activities at the planemaker's space systems division, will take over the A400M, Europe's largest defence project, on March 1.

He replaces Kurt Rossner, who will take over combat aircraft activities, including Airbus's share of the Eurofighter Typhoon, Airbus said in a statement.

Alberto Gutierrez moves from that position to become no.2 of the overall military aircraft activities under Fernando Alonso.

Airbus has called for more government help and new talks with engine makers following delays to the A400M, but faces a difficult set of negotiations on both fronts.

