PARIS Chinese carrier Zhejiang Loong Airlines said on Sunday it had firmed up its order for 20 Airbus EAD.PA A320 aircraft.

The deal, for 11 A320ceo and nine A320neo, was announced in September at the Beijing Airshow and is worth around $1.9 billion at list prices.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Alison Williams)