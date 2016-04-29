An employee passes an Airbus signage at the new Airbus Asia Training Centre in Singapore April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

PARIS China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) has ordered 20 A350-900 planes from Airbus (AIR.PA) worth $6.1 billion at list prices, taking total firm orders for the widebody jetliner to 803, the European planemaker said in a statement on Friday.

Airbus said it now has 43 customers for the A350, which is its newest long-haul model and competes with U.S. rival Boeing's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner. Twenty A350s have been delivered so far to five customers.

Philippine Airlines [PHL.UL] earlier on Friday firmed up an order announced at this year's Singapore Airshow for six A350-900s worth $1.8 billion at list prices. It also has six options on further A350s.

