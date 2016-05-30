Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
PARIS Airbus is cutting costs on its A380 superjumbo partly by redeploying some of its overheads to the expanding A320 programme, Chief Operating Officer Tom Williams said on Monday.
For example, a fourth assembly line for the narrowbody A320neo, due to be created in Hamburg, will use a building previously used for the A380, he told an annual media briefing.
Airbus is urgently seeking to reduce the A380's costs to maintain a recently achieved breakeven level, as weak sales put pressure on deliveries of the world's largest airliner.
Williams reiterated that Airbus planned to deliver around 650 aircraft in 2016 despite a slow start to the year for the A320neo and A350, the company's newest models.
Plans to deliver more than 50 A350s this year, and to increase A320 family production to 60 a month by mid-2019, are "very large challenges," Williams told reporters.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.