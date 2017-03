An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

PARIS Airbus EAD.PA said on Monday it had finalised a deal with Emirates Airline for 50 more A380s aircraft that had been announced at the Dubai airshow last month.

The contract was inked by Emirates President Tim Clark during a visit to the aircraft maker's French headquarters in Toulouse, Airbus said in a statement.

The deal is worth $23 billion (£14.07 billion) at list prices and brings total orders from Emirates alone for the world's largest jetliner to 140 aircraft.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet)