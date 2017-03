LONDON Airbus EAD.PA sales chief John Leahy hinted on Tuesday that he could unveil plane orders in China, saying he would make announcements at an air show in Beijing on Wednesday.

Leahy told a news conference that the Airbus A330 model was selling well and that he expected "quite a few" more orders by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)