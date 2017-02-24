BERLIN All A400M transport plane engines affected by an order from European safety regulators have been inspected and no further cracks were found in their combustion chambers, a spokesman for the European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Friday.

"All the engines affected have been inspected and this is a unique incident," Airbus spokesman Florian Taitsch told Reuters.

Taitsch said the European Aviation Safety Agency ordered the inspections and follow-up checks after unexplained cracks were discovered in the combustion chamber of an A400M engine owned by Malaysia.

No problems had been found in any of the other affected engines, which belong to the first 31 delivered A400M aircraft, Taitsch said.

