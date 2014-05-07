Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS Airbus is on track to get safety certification for its latest jetliner, the A350, by "the end of the summer" as planned, Europe's top air safety regulator said on Wednesday.
Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Aviation Safety Agency, also told Reuters that the regulator would focus mainly on "significant changes" when examining designs for Boeing's latest jet proposal, the 777X.
The Boeing 777X is due to enter service in the middle of 2020 and is an enhanced version of Boeing's most popular wide-body jet, which has been in service for two decades.
Boeing officials said last week that the revamped airplane would not need a completely new certification process, but that they would seek an amendment to existing safety approvals. A fresh safety certificate requires more extensive testing.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Lionel Laurent)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.