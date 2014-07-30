PARIS Airbus is talking to a "couple" of existing A380 customers about taking two nearly completed superjumbos left without a buyer after the collapse of a deal with Japan's Skymark Airlines 9204.T, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.

In a rare move, Airbus said on Tuesday it had revoked the contract for a total of six A380 aircraft after the Japanese discount carrier was unable to pay instalments.

Enders told reporters the cancellation was an exceptional case and would not affect Airbus's plans to break even on the world's largest airliner in 2015 at "around" 30 deliveries.

Asked about plans to sell a 46 percent stake in French combat and business jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA), flagged in a half-year earnings report earlier on Wednesday, Enders said it was "not a question of if but when" Airbus would sell the stake, currently worth 5 billion euros (3.95 billion pounds).

He gave no indication whether a buyer had been identified or when the group expected to take a decision on the stake, which it effectively holds on behalf of the French government after inheriting the shares from one of its predecessor companies.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)