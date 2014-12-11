BERLIN The head of Airbus Group's (AIR.PA) planemaking unit said the company will one day launch a version of its A380 with new engines or a stretched version as it seeks to find new customers for the super jumbo.

"We will one day launch a 380neo, we will one day launch a stretch. This is so obvious there is extra potential," Fabrice Bregier told investors on Thursday.

"We will get more customers," he added.

His comments come a day after the group's Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said the project would break even in 2015 and stay in balance through 2018, whether it decided to improve or discontinue it.

The talk of a potential end to the A380 programme drew an angry reaction from top customer Emirates on Thursday.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)