PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) named on Tuesday Jean-Brice Dumont as head of engineering at its commercial aircraft division, one of the key posts within the European aerospace and defence group.

Airbus said in a statement that Dumont - currently head of engineering at Airbus Helicopters - would join Airbus in September and take over from Charles Champion in December following a transitional phase.

Champion is retiring later this year, but industry sources have said he had clashed with Airbus' chief technology officer Paul Eremenko, who is a former Google executive.

Reuters reported earlier this month that there were doubts over how long Champion would stay in the key engineering role after Eremenko's arrival. [nL8N1G515K]

