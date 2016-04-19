LONDON Indonesian airline Garuda (GIAA.JK) has signed a 4 billion pound deal with planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) and engine-maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) to upgrade 14 A330 aircraft to the newer A330neo version of the jet, the British government said.

The deal was signed on Tuesday in London on the first day of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to Britain, and announced by Downing Street in a statement which said it would boost Britain's economy.

The wings for Airbus planes are made in Britain and UK firm Rolls-Royce will make and service the engines for the jets.

The A330neo is a more fuel-efficient version of the Airbus A330 long-distance jet with new Trent 7000 engines from Rolls-Royce (RR.L), launched in 2014.

