PARIS The chief executive of Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said higher order cancellations in the first half were partly the result of the planemaker's overbooking policy for narrowbody jets as well as the timing of the introduction of a new version of the A320.

Airbus would rather convert current-generation A320 orders into orders for the A320neo than push production of existing models to the latter part of the decade, Tom Enders told reporters, adding that he expected more cancellations related to conversions of this kind in 2014 and 2015.

He also said he was not worried about the global state of the commercial aircraft market despite a certain amount of disruption in some regions such as southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)