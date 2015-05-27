Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
AMSTERDAM The board of Airbus Group (AIR.PA) has asked Chief Executive Tom Enders to stay for at least one more term when his mandate expires next year, Chairman Denis Ranque told shareholders on Wednesday.
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.