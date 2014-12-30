Airbus's company logo is pictured at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

PARIS Plane maker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday that it would work with investigators to help find the cause of the crash of an AirAsia flight which went missing early on Sunday between Indonesia and Singapore.

Indonesia AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, an Airbus A320-200, lost contact with air traffic control during bad weather. Wreckage and bodies have been located off the coast of Borneo.

"Airbus has been informed by the Indonesian authorities that the accident site of flight QZ 8501 has been located," said the company in a statement.

"With safety as its prime concern, Airbus reaffirms its full commitment to provide all necessary technical assistance to the investigation authorities in order to establish the cause of this tragic accident."

The investigation is being led by the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee, with help from international agencies.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Ingrid Melander)