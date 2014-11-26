A flight test engineer holds an Airbus Group flag in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Wednesday a proposed joint venture by Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and Safran (SAF.PA) aimed at strengthening Europe's competitiveness vis-a-vis U.S. low-cost rival SpaceX.

The European Commission said its approval was conditional on French aero engines maker Safran excluding its activities in electric satellite thrusters from the joint venture. It also agreed to guarantee the supply of certain components to third parties on transparent terms.

"These commitments address the competition concerns identified by the Commission," the EU competition authority said.

The joint venture will combine Airbus' space launch systems with Safran's propulsion systems.

