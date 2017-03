People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BEIJING Airbus Helicopters, the world's largest civil helicopter maker, said on Wednesday it signed an initial deal to sell 100 helicopters to China Minsheng International Financial Leasing Corp (CMIFL) .

The Ecureuil-series rotorcraft will be delivered to CMIFL over the next five years, with the first 10 helicopters to be delivered in 2016, the Airbus Group NV's (AIR.PA) helicopter division said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)