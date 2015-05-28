Fabrice Bregier (L), Airbus President and Chief Executive Officer and Tom Enders (R), Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Group, wait for Indian Prime Minister at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou

TOULOUSE The head of planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said it was leaning towards raising output of its best-selling A320 model, but stressed no decision had been taken.

"We are inclined to go but we will go when we believe we have a market and have clear commitments from main suppliers," Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the main unit of Airbus Group, told a news briefing.

"There is more upside than downside," he added.

He said Airbus was still studying whether there was a business case in revamping the A380 superjumbo with new engines, as requested by its largest customer Emirates [EMIRA.UL].

