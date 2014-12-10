BERLIN The chief executive of Airbus (AIR.PA) said the first A350 aircraft, whose planned delivery to Qatar Airways was delayed on Wednesday, was ready to go and he was confident of delivery before the end of the year.

"The plane is ready, it's on the tarmac, I'm confident delivery will be very soon," Tom Enders told investors at an event in London.

Qatar Airways is the biggest customer for Airbus's new-generation wide-body aircraft. It has in the past refused to take delivery of aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing (BA.N), citing what it describes as its exceptionally high standards.

