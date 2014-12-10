Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
BERLIN The chief executive of Airbus (AIR.PA) said the first A350 aircraft, whose planned delivery to Qatar Airways was delayed on Wednesday, was ready to go and he was confident of delivery before the end of the year.
"The plane is ready, it's on the tarmac, I'm confident delivery will be very soon," Tom Enders told investors at an event in London.
Qatar Airways is the biggest customer for Airbus's new-generation wide-body aircraft. It has in the past refused to take delivery of aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing (BA.N), citing what it describes as its exceptionally high standards.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.