BERLIN European aerospace and defence group Airbus (AIR.PA) will pay shareholders a dividend even if it does not generate positive cash flow this year, its finance chief said.

"Even if we are not generating cash this year we are paying a dividend next year, subject to board approval," Harald Wilhelm said at an investor conference on Wednesday.

He affirmed a target for Airbus to break even in terms of cash flow, before acquisitions, this year but said it was likely the group's cash flow would be negative in 2015.

"It is difficult to give a precise number for 2015, but due to the A330 situation there is the likelihood for the cash flow to be negative. But you can trust that we are driving all of the cash elements to not be too far from a break-even," he said.

"For 2016, there are the ingredients for the cash conversion to grow, and toward the end of the decade, be it '18 or '19, there is no reason to assume a cash conversion going toward one," he added.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Maria Sheahan)