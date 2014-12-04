Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
DUBAI Qatar Airways will receive Airbus' (AIR.PA) newest plane, the A350 jetliner, on Dec. 13, the Gulf carrier said in a statement on Thursday.
The aircraft is the first of the 80 jets ordered by Qatar Airways, making it the first airline to receive Airbus' new wide-body long-haul jet.
The A350 is made with carbon composite fuselage and is a direct competitor to Boeing's (BA.N) composite 787 Dreamliner.
Qatar Airways said it would first deploy the jet for commercial service on the Frankfurt route from January 2015.
The aircraft will enter commercial service on Jan. 15, according to the airline's online reservations system.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Tim Hepher; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Andrew Callus)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.