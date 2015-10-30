PARIS Airbus Group (AVMD.PA) aims to sell its remaining stake of around 23.4 percent in Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) by the end of next year, Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said on Friday.

Airbus is unwinding a 16-year-old link to its defence market rival and began cutting its stake, originally held on behalf of the French government, in November last year.

"We are not pressed by time, so we watch market opportunities, but globally I think you can expect that by the end of 2016 our remaining shares will be gone," Wilhelm told reporters after publishing third-quarter earnings.

Airbus was making "good progress" on the sale of certain defence assets, with negotiations under way on all activities up for sale, but did not expect any deals to close before 2016.

Wilhelm said the Airbus A380 would break even at slightly below 30 deliveries in 2015 and 2016, falling to 20-30 deliveries in 2017 when "we have the ambition to be as close to breakeven as possible".

Playing down growing market concerns about overproduction, he said a 20 percent increase in A320 production, also announced on Friday, was covered by jets already sold. This includes a buffer of overbooking to protect against cancellations.

Airbus programmes chief Didier Evrard told reporters it was confident of getting the upgraded A320neo certified by end-November despite a series of engine glitches during testing.

