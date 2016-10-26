PARIS Airbus expects to deliver more than 670 commercial jets this year, beating its restated official target of more than 650, Airbus Group (AIR.PA) Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said.

He did not give a target for A320-family jets which dominate the European company's production volumes, but said the revamped A320neo model would make up just under 15 percent of narrow-body deliveries compared with earlier hopes of almost 20 percent.

Speaking to reporters after posting weaker third-quarter earnings, Wilhelm also issued a warning to aerospace suppliers involved in consolidation that they should not let dealmaking divert attention from executing on contracts.

He was responding to a $6.4 billion deal earlier this week for Rockwell Collins (COL.N) to buy B/E Aerospace (BEAV.O), one of the largest makers of seats and cabin equipment, a sector which has been hit by repeated industrial delays.

Industry executives say deliveries of A350 passenger jets have been delayed by shortages of cabin equipment, notably from B/E's main competitor Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA).

