EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
BERLIN Airbus Group (AIR.PA) will develop and build a service module for the future American human space capsule, Orion, marking the first time a European firm will provide system-critical elements for a U.S. space project, it said on Monday.
Europe's largest aerospace group said the contract, signed with the European Space Agency, was worth around 390 million euros (312 million pounds).
The contract comes days after European scientists celebrated landing a probe on the surface of a comet for the first time.
NASA intends to use Orion to fly astronauts to an asteroid that has been robotically relocated into a high orbit around the moon. Eventually, the U.S. space agency wants to fly a four-member crew to Mars.
The design of the service module for Orion is based on the Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV) developed and built by Airbus as a supply craft for the International Space Station.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
BADEN BADEN, Germany The world's financial leaders rowed back on a pledge to keep an open and inclusive global trade system after being unable to find a suitable compromise with an increasingly protectionist United States.
BADEN BADEN, Germany International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday that global growth was gaining strength, but cautioned that the "wrong" policies "could stop the new momentum in its tracks."