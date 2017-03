The logo of Airbus Group, Europe's largest aerospace group, is pictured in front of the company headquarters building in Ottobrunn, near Munich February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BEIJING Airbus Group NV's helicopter division signed agreements on Monday to sell 100 helicopters to Chinese companies.

The deals were signed in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People and overseen by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Fang Yan in BEIJING; Editing by Paul Tait)