PARIS International Airlines Group has firmed up orders for two Airbus A330-200s, two A330-300s and 15 A320neo jetliners, the European planemaker said in a statement on Monday.

The two A330-200s will be assigned to Iberia and the two A330-300s will be operated by Aer Lingus. The 15 A320neos will be assigned within the group, Airbus said.

