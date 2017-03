An A380 aircraft is seen through a window with an Airbus logo during the EADS / Airbus 'New Year Press Conference' in Hamburg January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

DUBAI Airbus EAD.PA is considering an increase in production of its A320 medium-haul aircraft, which would take it beyond 42 planes per month, sales chief John Leahy told Reuters on Tuesday.

He declined to say when the plane maker would make a decision on an increase in production levels.

Boeing (BA.N) recently raised its production target for the competing 737 aircraft to 47 per month from a previous target of 42 per month.

