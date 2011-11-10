PARIS India's Kingfisher Airlines (KING.BO) is set to cancel orders for two A340 aircraft, leaving only VIP customers as manufacturer Airbus EAD.PA winds down production, two industry sources said on Thursday.

Airbus said earlier it was terminating production of the four-engined aircraft, whose orders have been dormant for some time as it was outsold by the twin-engined Boeing (BA.N) 777.

Airbus data released this week shows that there are four A340s still to be produced, including two for Kingfisher.

The remaining are for unnamed VIP customers and these will be produced, the sources said, asking not to be named.

Kingfisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A340 jets are worth some $260 million (163 million pounds) each at list prices.