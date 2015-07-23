People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

FRANKFURT German defence group Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) and French peer Thales (TCFP.PA) are among several groups interested in a defence electronics business that plane maker Airbus (AIR.PA) is selling in an effort to streamline its operations, sources familiar with the transaction said.

The two companies as well as U.S.-based Raytheon (RTN.N) and a number of private equity groups including Carlyle (CG.O), Bridgepoint, CVC, KKR (KKR.N), KPS and Triton are expected to hand in tentative offers for the Airbus business by a Friday deadline, they said.

The price tag on the sale, dubbed "Orlando", which is led by investment bank Evercore (EVR.N), may reach up to 1 billion euros (£705.6 million), the people said.

Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace group, is currently selling several businesses to focus its defence division on warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.

A Rheinmetall spokesman said the company was following the divestment activities of Airbus, declining to comment further.

The other companies and private equity investors all declined to comment.

