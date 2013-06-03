Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
CAPE TOWN Mexican low-cost carrier VivaAerobus may order up to 40 Airbus EAD.PA A320-family passenger jets, industry sources said.
The carrier currently uses a fleet of 737-300s, an earlier generation of Boeing's most-sold passenger plane.
The Airbus aircraft may be powered by Pratt & Whitneyy (UTX.N) engines, the sources said, asking not to be named.
European planemaker Airbus declined to comment.
The airline could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight