CAPE TOWN Mexican low-cost carrier VivaAerobus may order up to 40 Airbus EAD.PA A320-family passenger jets, industry sources said.

The carrier currently uses a fleet of 737-300s, an earlier generation of Boeing's most-sold passenger plane.

The Airbus aircraft may be powered by Pratt & Whitneyy (UTX.N) engines, the sources said, asking not to be named.

European planemaker Airbus declined to comment.

The airline could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)