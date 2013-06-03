The shadow of an Airbus logo is cast on a curtain during a hand-over ceremony of an Airbus A380 for Air France KLM at the manufacturer's site in Finkenwerder near Hamburg October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

CAPE TOWN Mexican low-cost carrier VivaAerobus may order up to 40 Airbus EAD.PA A320-family passenger jets, industry sources said.

VivaAerobus confirmed in a statement on Monday that it was continuing to study proposals from plane makers about the possible purchase of new aircraft, but had made no decisions for an order yet.

The carrier uses a fleet of 737-300s, an earlier generation of Boeing Co's (BA.N) most-sold passenger plane.

The Airbus aircraft may be powered by Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) engines, the sources said, asking not to be named.

European planemaker Airbus declined to comment.

