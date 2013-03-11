An A380 aircraft is seen through a window with an Airbus logo during the EADS / Airbus 'New Year Press Conference' in Hamburg January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

ORLANDO, Florida Airbus aims to sell at least 200 current-generation A320 medium-haul passenger jets this year and could reach 300, commercial chief John Leahy said.

In an interview, the European company's top salesman accused Boeing (BA.N) of waging "aggressive" pricing in the jet market's largest segment, where Airbus and Boeing compete for orders estimated at $2 trillion over the next 20 years at list prices.

A top Boeing executive recently told analysts that pricing had stabilized following a bumpy period as the world's dominant planemakers introduced new versions of their best-selling jets.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Karen Jacobs)