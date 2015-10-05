People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) said it won orders for a further 121 aircraft last month, including the sale of 110 A321neo jets to low-cost carrier Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), taking the number of gross orders for the first nine months of the year to 875 planes.

The European planemaker said on Monday that it delivered 446 aircraft to customers between January and September, including 19 Airbus A380 superjumbos.

Net orders after cancellations totalled 815 planes, Airbus added.

U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) booked 507 gross orders and 449 net orders in the period to Sept. 29, according to its website.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)