Flags with the new logo of aircraft manufacturer Airbus Group are seen on the entrance gate of the company's office building in Paris January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS European planemaker Airbus said it won 910 plane orders in the first 10 months of the year, boosted by China Aviation Supplies Holding Company's decision to firm up an order for 30 A330-300s in October.

Excluding cancellations, net orders totalled 850 aircraft in the period from January to October, Airbus said on its website on Friday.

Airbus delivered 49 aircraft last month, including 37 A320-family jets, six A330s, four A350 XWBs and two A380 superjumbos. This took total deliveries so far this year to 495 jetliners for 81 customers, Airbus said.

