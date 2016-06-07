An Airbus logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) sold 83 aircraft in May, narrowing rival Boeing's (BA.N) lead in the race for orders after a slow start to the year, figures released on Tuesday showed.

New business included 60 new-generation narrow-body jets to at least one customer whose name was not disclosed, bringing the total number of aircraft ordered so far this year to 200.

After adjusting for cancellations, which included two A350-900s ditched by leasing firm Awas in May, net orders for the first five months stood at 162 jets, Airbus said.

Boeing remained ahead on orders, with 298 bookings or 268 after cancellations, and also held its lead in deliveries as Airbus handed over 234 jets between January and May.

Comparable figures for Boeing were not available but the U.S. planemaker had reported 230 deliveries between January and April, making it certain that it remained on top in May.

Airbus's deliveries so far this year include 9 of its new A350 jets and 7 revamped A320neo aircraft.

The company said last week it was confident of meeting full-year targets despite a slow performance for both models in early 2016.

Airbus targets more than 650 deliveries this year including more than 50 A350s.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens)